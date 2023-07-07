Cusco and mainly Machu Picchu will be the scene of a new international film. Is about paddington 3, the latest audiovisual production by Paul King. Although the director Sandro Ventura revealed that most of the recordings will be made in Colombia, the producers decided that Peru is yes or yes in this important filming through its Inca wonder.

Elvis la Torre, district mayor of Machu Picchu Townrevealed to RPP that the producer of ‘Paddington bear’ is already negotiating with Peruvian authorities in order to specify the recordings in the historic site.

YOU CAN SEE: “Paddington in Peru” will be recorded almost entirely in Colombia: this was Sandro Ventura’s complaint

“We have a document. We are helping them (in production) so that they have the authorizations. It already depends on the Ministry of Culture. In the next few days we should have an answer, ”he declared for said medium.

In this way, the film paddington 3 It would generate a lot of expectation, especially in Peru, and would support economic recovery. Likewise, it would place Machu Picchu in the eyes of the world, an Inca monument that recently crossed borders with the Paramount film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. In the event that an agreement is reached with the Ministry of Culture, the recordings of the ‘most beloved bear in Peru’ will take place in 2023.

Are other production companies interested in recording in Machu Picchu?

According to the local authority of Machu Picchu, Elvis la Torre, Several production companies showed their interest in making recordings in Machu Picchu. One of them would again be Paramount; however, there is still nothing formal.

What will the movie Paddington 3 consist of?

The finale of the trilogy, “Paddington in Peru”, will tell the story of Paddington Bear, who migrated to the United Kingdom after the loss of one of his relatives due to an earthquake in the Peruvian jungle. This time, he will return to his homeland to visit his aunt Lucy, who now lives in the Bear Retirement Home.

