India’s economy has been severely affected by the Corona epidemic. However, it is now recovering fast. Meanwhile, a report has come from which it is expected that there will be a large investment in India in the coming days and economic activities will accelerate. In a survey of multi national companies, India has emerged as one of the top three favorite places to invest in the next two-three years.Two-thirds of the companies surveyed have expressed a desire to invest in India in the future. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conducted a Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) survey in association with consulting company Ernst and Young. Its report was released on Tuesday. According to the report, 50 percent of the companies surveyed consider India to become one of the world’s top manufacturing centers or top three economies by 2025.

Political stability is a big reason

At the same time, 25 percent of multi-national companies headquartered outside India declared India as the first choice for their future investments. The companies selected India at points of market potential, availability of skilled workforce and political stability. Apart from this, policy reforms, cheaper labor and availability of raw materials are other factors attracting their investment. Based on the survey, CII said that recently there have been several policy changes in the country such as ease of doing business, corporate tax cuts, simplification of labor laws, FDI reforms. These are the major factors that bring in new investment.



Investors looking for China option

China has been under question since the arrival of the Corona virus. Investors and companies from all over the world are looking for an alternative to China and they are eyeing India. Recently three Labor Codes have been passed from Parliament. This is a big step in the same direction. Apart from this, PM Modi is constantly focusing on easing rules in every sector for investors.



Preparations to make India a smartphone hub

In order to make India a smartphone export hub, the Modi government has launched the last two production linked incentive scheme. The budget of this scheme is 41 thousand crores and the aim of the government is to attract big companies of the world to invest in India through it. It is believed that the companies taking advantage of this will produce 11.5 lakh crore mobile phones and components in the next five years. Out of this, product worth 7 lakh crores will be exported. He said that these companies will also create 3 lakh direct and about 9 lakh indirect jobs.



Still getting 7% interest on FD in these two banks

India will overtake China next year

The IMF has released a report on Tuesday. According to that report, India’s growth rate in 2021 will be higher than China. The IMF has said that the Indian economy will register a strong growth of 8.8 percent in 2021 and it will regain the status of a fast growing emerging economy leaving China behind. China is projected to achieve 8.2 percent growth in 2021.