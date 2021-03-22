Not long ago it came out that Amazon Studios and other companies acquired the rights to the series of Hellsing to create a movie with real actors or live-action.

In charge of the project is the scriptwriter Derek Kolstad. He is the writer behind the films of John wick. He is also an executive producer of the television series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier of Marvel studios. He knows quite well how to handle the action on the screen.

Derek Kolstad knew Hellsing beforehand

When it became known that he was involved, he himself commented that he knew the series very well. In a recent interview, he touched on this topic again.

Kolstad he pointed ‘friend, my brother, when he had just finished college, he introduced me to the anime series [Hellsing] and I was impressed by the creativity, I had never seen such a character ‘.

So unlike other creatives, he is aware of the value of this franchise.

Amazon prepares a live-action Hellsing with John Wick screenwriter

To the above, he added ‘and honestly, when you talk about dream project, that’s one, man. I can’t wait to sink my teeth into it. ‘.

That last sounded like he was talking like a vampire, which is the theme of the adventures of Alucard.

Hopefully I have enough creative freedom to recreate what the manga’s author captured several years ago, Kouta Hirano. He finished it in September 2008, after 10 volumes.

It was the brother of this screenwriter who taught him the series

Hellsing So far it has only had adaptations in the form of anime. The first, which was the creation of the study Gonzo, aired between 2001 and 2002.

Although it was well received in its time, it did not fully adapt the work of Hirano. In fact, the ending it has is completely made up. It was between 2006 and 2012 that a series of OVAs was released that adapted the entire manga. There were 10 in total, and it is the work of three different studios.

Is about Hellsing Ultimate, which is currently available at Netflix. It is the most faithful adaptation of the manga of Kouta Hirano, which currently has other projects.

Yes Derek Kolstad you are very well aware of what the series offers, it would be best if you contact Hirano. It wouldn’t hurt if he supervised the project, or at least made some recommendations as an advisor. It would undoubtedly be the most suitable for this new project.

Source.



