Highlights: Honorarium of home guards increased by the state government

Approval for creation of seven new posts in courts

CM Gehlot showed green flag to the recruits in various departments

Preparation for exam also started for constable recruitment

Jaipur

There are good news for job seekers in the state between Corona and lockdown situation. In Rajasthan, the doors of bumper jobs in rajasthan are going to open in the coming days. Various departments of the state are preparing for this. Connected with recruitment in rajasthan in the capital where many opportunities are going to turn into reality. At the same time, CM Gehlot has also taken this step, where the creation of seven new posts has been approved in two courts of Jaipur. At the same time, along with various recruits, it has also been decided to increase the honorarium of Home Guard (Rajasthan home gaurd).

Know where – how many jobs

Let us tell you that CM Gehlot has approved the creation of seven new posts in two courts of Jaipur. Under this, approval has been given to create four posts of clerical grade-I in newly created Court District and Sessions Judge Jaipur Mahanagar II and two new posts of clerical grade-II and fourth class employee in Court Senior Civil Judge and Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Jaipur-II. Has been given. Similarly, a proposal has been approved to temporarily create 29 additional posts of Junior Assistant for appointment to the posts of ST-SC backlog in the State Insurance and Provident Fund Department.

Constable recruitment also open doors

The doors of the constable recruitment (Rajasthan constable exam date 2020) to be conducted at the police headquarters in the state have also been opened. This recruitment examination will be held on 6, 7 and 8 November. Let us tell you that 17.5 lakh candidates have applied for the constable recruitment. The three-day examination will be held in six innings. 3 million people will be involved in each innings.

Honorarium of 30 thousand home guards also increased

Let us tell you that the training allowance of 30 thousand home guards of the state has also been doubled by the Gehlot government. The Home Department has issued orders in this regard to increase the honorarium. Now, instead of three thousand rupees the trainee home guards will be given six thousand rupees per month.