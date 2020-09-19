Highlights: Corona infection is increasing continuously in the state

CM Gallot instructed officers regarding corona management

Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma relieved Kovid patients

Now Corona patients will be able to get home food

Jaipur

A big step has been taken by the Government of Rajasthan in this direction to make corona patients mentally strong as well. Under this, the Medical and Health Minister of Rajasthan Dr. Raghu Sharma has given instructions to provide food to the patients infected with the corona virus in the state. That is, now the family will be able to give home food to their patients. Also, the intention of the government behind this is to make the family support corona patient feel.

Must follow the instructions

According to the information received, the families of the Corona patients will have to wear PPE kits to meet them and provide food as per orders effective from Saturday. Also, other precautions have to be taken care of. Family or relatives will also be able to meet within the stipulated time. Experts say that this permission has been given to reduce the isolation and stress of patients. Families will be able to get PPE kits, masks, gloves, with fixed distance.

The Quarantine period of Corona Warriors will not be considered as a holiday, Infrastructure will increase

In addition to providing home-cooked food to the Corona patients, two major reliefs related to the corona have also been given by the government. Under this, their treatment and isolation or quarantine period will not be considered as medical leave in case of Corona Warriors getting infected. He will be considered on duty. Similarly, taking a big decision, instructions have also been given to expand facilities like wheelchairs, stretchers, small oxygen cylinders according to the bed capacity in Kovid dedicated hospitals.