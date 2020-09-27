Highlights: The most affected by Corona are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh

Last week, the R value of these states decreased below 1, indicating a decrease in the risk of infection

R values ​​The number of people who may be exposed to covid positive individuals

Experts asking to focus on states with less active cases, cases may increase there

The 5 states most affected by the corona virus in the country are receiving a positive signal. The R value of Corona has gone below 1 in these states. R value refers to the number of people who can get infected by exposure to a covid positive person. In five major states of the country – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the curve of active cases has started going down as R value is less than 1.

According to Chennai’s Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMS), India’s R value has fallen to 0.9 after 19 September. It was 1.1 in the week before that. Between 19 September and 22 September, five states — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh — had R values ​​lower than 1. However, in Maharashtra and Karnataka, now its figures have started climbing.

Maharashtra’s figures are impacting national average

What will happen next is the condition of corona virus in India, a lot will depend on cities like Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. Researcher Sitabhra Sinha at IMS said, “At present, the situation in India depends on Maharashtra because it has the most active cases. It also has the importance of R value but so far the R value of Maharashtra is only from the R value of India.” Is happening According to Sinha, if India’s R value remains below 1 for a long time, the epidemic may be downhill.

Focus should be on states with less active cases

According to Sinha, “The government needs to focus on containerization measures in states where there are not a large number of active cases but the R value is higher than 1. Because more R value means that the corona spread rapidly in these states And they can affect the national average by replacing the most affected states right now. “

R value of metros increased again

Among the five most affected states, between 18 and 21 September, R value of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh was below 1. The R value of Mumbai fell but has increased again. Similarly, the R value of Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata has also gone up by 1. However, as the new cases are getting more recovery, the expectations have increased that if India can control the number of active cases, then the R value will also come down.