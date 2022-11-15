Aiuti-quater Decree: tax-free refunds up to 3,000 euros

The Aiuti-quater law decree, examined by the Council of Ministers last November 10th, raised the tax and social security exemption threshold for benefits from €600 to €3,000. In the event of exceeding the limit, in fact, on the basis of the ordinary regulation of fringe benefits, confirmed by the recent one Circular 35/E of the Revenue Agency, the entire value of the benefit is subject to contributions and taxes (and not just the difference between the exempt amount and the paid amount).

Raising the threshold to €3,000, the Government also wanted to include amounts disbursed so far that have exceeded the threshold of € 600 within the exemption. The Aiuti-bis decree, referred to in Legislative Decree 115/2022, in fact, had expanded the types of among the tax-free sums up to € 600, for 2022 only and reimbursed until 12 January next year, also the reimbursements of domestic water, electricity and gas utilities. The Aiuti-quater decree, amending the Decree bis widens the exemption threshold, but always with reference to the current tax year.

The refundable amounts

The sums can only relate to consumption made in 2022, relating to residential properties owned or held, on the basis of a suitable title, by the employee or his family members (indicated in Article 12 of the TUIR), provided that the same family members actually bear the costs. The expenses for utilities registered in the name of the condominium or the lessor are also included, provided that there is express proof of the analytical chargeback of the same expenses to be paid by the lessee, whether the worker or his family members.

Probably, the clarifications provided by the Revenue pursuant to Circular 35/E of 04 November also apply to the standard as amended. Therefore, the increase in the exemption threshold can be understood as an additional facilitation with respect to the bonus provided for by art. 2 of Legislative Decree 21/2022, or the provision of fuel vouchers up to a maximum of € 200. The possibility of paying tax-free benefits of up to € 3,000 applies to all holders of income from employment and similar, including collaborations with referred to in art. 409 paragraph 3 cpc and art. 2 paragraph 1 Legislative Decree 81/2015, without any income ceiling.

Furthermore, the benefits can also be recognized individually, to a single worker, therefore by way of derogation to the ordinary regime envisaged for corporate welfare plans which provides, to benefit from the tax exemption, to assign the benefits to homogeneous categories of workers.

Proof of expenses

The worker must present legally valid documentation to the employer certifying the expense incurred (invoice, utility bill, payment receipt). Alternatively, it is advisable to have the worker produce a self-certification pursuant to Presidential Decree 445/2000, with which the same certifies possession of the documentation proving the payment of utilities as well as the elements necessary to identify them. It would be advisable to prepare a self-certification model with which the worker certifies that the expenses to be reimbursed have not already been requested from any other employer.

