Sanjay Dutt is fighting a battle with cancer and a member of his family has given good news. Sanjay is giving great response to the treatment. According to reports, this information was received by his close friend after his test. Sanjay Dutt announced to take a break from work in August. Meanwhile, there were reports of his lung cancer.

Sanjay Dutt’s test results good

According to a family member of Sanjay Dutt, there were reports that he had six months or so to live but that was never the case. He had a type of lung cancer. Its treatment started in Mumbai and they have responded to the treatment quite well. He further said, he went for the test today and the results have come very well. He is responding well with the grace of God and blessings of all.

Recently the video went viral

Sanjay Dutt’s last film was ‘Sadak 2’. Recently his video also went viral. Sanjay was seen in a mood of laughter. He had said in the video that he would recover soon. In this video, Sanjay told that he has returned to work. He will begin shooting for ‘KGF: Chapter2’ in November.

