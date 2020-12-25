The news of relief from Asia’s largest slum Mumbai’s Dharavi came on Friday. Not a new case of corona infection has been revealed here. Earlier, both Mumbai and Dharavi had become Corona’s hotspots and experts were worried about the way people live in Mumbai’s Dharavi, if it spread, it could have very dangerous consequences.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also praised the ‘4-T model’ (tracing, tracking, testing and treating) adopted to fight the corona in Dharavi. The sudden increase in Kovid cases here in April-May had pulled the lines of worry on the forehead of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation administration.

But for the last 19 days, the number of Kovid patients here is running in single digit. There are only 10 active cases at this time. In this way, being normal, Dharavi once again seems to be trying to gain momentum.

For the first time since # COVID19 outbreak, zero positive cases reported in Mumbai’s Dharavi, today. – ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

here. On Friday, 3 thousand 431 new cases of corona infection have been reported in Maharashtra and 71 people have died. According to the Health Department of the state, after this the total corona infected in the state has increased to 19 lakh 13 thousand 382. So far, a total of 18 lakh 6 thousand 298 people have recovered from Corona in Maharashtra, while the total active cases in the state is 56 thousand 823.

Whereas, in Mumbai, 596 new cases of corona virus were reported on Friday and 11 people died, while 377 people were cured. After this, the cases of total corona infected in Mumbai has increased to 2 lakh 89 thousand 800. Out of these, 2 lakh 69 thousand 672 have been cured while 11 thousand 56 people have died. There are still 8 thousand 218 active cases of Corona in Mumbai.

Corona epidemic situation improving

The corona epidemic situation in India seems to be improving. Less than 25 thousand Corona cases have been reported in the country for the fifth consecutive day and less than 30 thousand cases have been filed for the 14th consecutive day. In the last 24 hours, 23,067 newly infected patients have arrived. At the same time, 336 people lost the battle of life from Corona. The good thing is that 24,661 patients have also recovered from Corona on the last day.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the total corona cases in India have increased to 1 crore one lakh 46 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 47 thousand 92 people have lost their lives so far. Total active cases have come down to 2 lakh 81 thousand. So far, a total of 97 lakh 17 thousand people have been cured by beating Corona.