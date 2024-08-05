Currently, the only possibility for a person who does not meet the requirements to obtain a visa or other means of Legal entry into the United States is using the CBP One application. However, to obtain an appointment it is necessary to meet a series of requirements, one of them is be in certain areas in northern and central Mexico. In that context, the news is that New areas will be enabled.

According to the criteria of

The United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) notes that To obtain an appointment through the application, it is necessary to go through a geolocation process by which it is verified that the interested party is located in one of the approved areas.

However, considering that migrants had to cross Mexico to move north, Immigration authorities announced that it will be possible to request appointments from the states of Chiapas and Tabasco, in the south of the country. Latin American.

As it became known, The measure is intended to satisfy a request from Mexico to try to control large waves of migration, so that it will no longer be necessary for those interested in requesting asylum in the United States to cross the entire country to go north.

“We are constantly working with our partners in the Mexican government to adjust policies and practices in response to migration trends and the latest security needs,” CBP said in a statement, according to Univision.

However, it is worth making a couple of clarifications. The possibility of requesting appointments from these southern Mexican states has not yet come into effect. and no date has been given for when this will become possible. Authorities have only said that it will be soon.

The announcement also implies that The geolocation process in CBP One can be carried out from new areas, but the number of appointments will not increase.so it will continue to be necessary to wait until the moment comes when the authorities can finally evaluate your case.

Asylum status in the United States is requested from Uscis. Photo:iStock Share

Remember that CBP cannot grant you asylum

It is important to remember that although cases of migrants who intend to enter the United States are processed through CBP One, and apply for, for example, asylum status, in reality This department is not in charge of this procedure..

Through the application, applicants can submit their information in advance. to request an interview according to your case. The immigration officers will then accept or reject your application and direct you to the relevant office.

CBP has emphasized that it is not in a position to adjudicate asylum applications.; it only issues a notice to appear so that interested parties can remain in the United States until their case is evaluated.

The decision to grant asylum status belongs to the Citizenship and Immigration Service, (USCIS), and remember that the most important thing is to demonstrate fear of persecution or torture if you return to your country.