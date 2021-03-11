Panini Comics in Spain has begun to reveal new licenses that it has acquired for this year, and although some of them are not the same as in Latin America, almost always most of the titles also end up reaching their sister publisher in our countries.

In this case, it’s about the manga Blue Lust, which will begin to be published during this summer 2021, it is a story of ‘boys love’ also known as yaoi. They are only three volumes written and illustrated by Hinako.

Each volume consists of 164 pages, and as we told you, it will begin to arrive in the summer.

Under the name of Hinako This romance was written full of emotion, passion and, of course, drama; Blue Lust premiered in Japan in 2015. in the magazine Would give from the publisher Frontier works.

The synopsis of this story is as follows:

During a hot summer day, Hayato finds a boy on a rooftop who seems to want to commit suicide, so he runs to stop him. However, it is all a misunderstanding, and that is when that boy introduces himself as Souma, a recent transfer student to Hayato’s high school and who has trouble talking to people and making friends.

A friendship quickly develops between the two, which is reinforced when Hayato discovers that Souma is gay. And it is that Hayato hides a secret from his past, a traumatic event that continues to haunt him and that has revived when he met Souma. Can you redeem yourself from the mistake you made?

Blue Lust: A story that touches on important issues in today’s society

The manga of Blue Lust gives us a story full of romance, but does not hesitate to touch on sensitive issues such as bullying, suicide and homophobia.

This decision of Panini for expanding their catalog in ‘Boys Love’ was due to the success of the previous title, My most desired rival. We will have to wait for news of his arrival in Latin America.

We recommend you: Pedophile Inuyasha ?: Sesshomaru’s controversial romance revealed.

Source.



