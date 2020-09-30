The Challenger Series, which is being called the ‘Mini IPL’ of women’s cricket, will be played in the UAE from November 4 to 9. A top Indian Premier League official confirmed this on Wednesday. Women’s cricket in India has come to a complete halt due to the Corona virus epidemic, which has been widely criticized.

However, Sourav Ganguly, President of the Board of Cricket in India, has repeatedly said that there will be a tournament of three teams, which was confirmed by a senior official in the UAE. A senior IPL official said, “The tournament date has been fixed. It will be played from November 4 to 9. There will be matches between the three teams Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas. A total of four matches will be played. “

“The final will be held on November 9 as we did not want to host it on the day of men’s finals,” he said. The BCCI announced a new selection committee for women’s cricket headed by former spinner Neetu David last week which is now Three teams will be selected. It is believed that the teams will go to UAE in the second week of October and complete six days compulsory segregation.

The source said that if the women cricketers have not played for a long time, then they will be given full time to practice. Australia and England’s top cricketers will not be available due to the Women’s Big Bash League being held at the same time.