At the moment, many slopes in the Alpine region are still green and there are few places with fresh snow. The worries of winter sports enthusiasts are disappearing somewhat Weatheronline concerns, however, like snow in the sun. The French Alps will be the first to deal with fresh snow on Sunday. This is followed by the southern side of the Swiss Alps and the Italian Alps above 1800 to 2000 meters. Above the snow line, which drops to 1,100 to 1,400 meters, 30 to 40 centimeters of snow can fall, the weather bureau said. From Monday it will be over with the snow on the southern side of the Alps, but in parts of Austria 10 to 20 centimeters can still fall.