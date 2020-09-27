Like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) is now upgrading its 3G users to 4G. To compete with the rest of the telecom operators, the company is working to provide better connectivity. If you are a Vodafone-Idea user then this may be good news for you. In its key markets, the company will switch users from 3G to 4G, which means that you will get better internet speed.

The company said on Sunday, ‘VIL will now be able to provide faster 3G data speed to its 3G users on Vi GIGAnet network.’ The company’s enterprise customers who are currently using 3G based services will be upgraded to 4G and 4G based IoT applications and services. This entire process will take place in several phases. However, the company’s 2G users will not have any problem with this and the company has a large number of 2G subscribers, especially in the rural area.

2G connectivity will continue

It has been said by the telecom company with about 28 crore users, “While the company will continue to provide basic voice services to its 2G users as before, 3G data users will be upgraded to 4G in multiple phases across all markets.” Let me tell you, after the joining of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, an integrated 4G network with the new brand name Vi has been launched by the operator.

Users are decreasing rapidly

Recently, Vodafone-Idea stated that the company has a total of 16 key-circles and the operator’s focus here is to garner more subscribers and increase market share revenue. An attempt has been made by Vi to provide better internet connectivity, especially to prevent the continuous customer loss. TRAI’s report has revealed that in June this year, about 48.2 lakh users of Vi have been reduced.