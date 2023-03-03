Currently to The Last of Us he is doing very well in terms of his live action series of HBO, with views that are exceeded week after week, and now the end of the first season is quite close. While the second wave of episodes has already been confirmed, some are anxious to find out if filming will start soon or there will be a break.

Recently, the actor who plays Joel, Pedro Pascal, has been interviewed by the media, which at the same time have asked him something specific, that is precisely if more episodes will begin to be filmed soon. And although what he has said has been somewhat interpretive, it seems that everything looks positive for the scenes to be recorded soon.

This mentioned:

In the year 2023? In what station are we now? Are we entering spring? Yes, there is a possibility. Yeah.

All this means that the next episodes could take less time than you think, because if they are recorded this same 2023 they would be published soon after and thus have them ready to reach HBO at some point in 2024. However, we must wait for a more specific statement from the producers.

Via: Collider

Editor’s note: I don’t know if it would be a bit rushed to release annual seasons, but I would appreciate it on a certain level, I’m not going to lie. In the meantime, let’s finish watching Season 1 before we think about the next thing.