“The striker, Romelu Lukaku, will not start, at best, he may play a few minutes, but that will depend on today’s training session,” Martinez was quoted as saying by “B Soccer” during a press conference ahead of the match against Morocco.

He added, “Medically, we said that he will only be ready for the third match, against Croatia.”

Lukaku’s absence is happy news for the “Atlas Lions”, as the 29-year-old veteran is considered one of the stars and pillars of the Belgian national team.

Lukaku, who was injured in the left thigh before the World Cup in Qatar, participated in two training sessions for his country, on Thursday and Friday, after he missed the first match against Canada.

Journalists noticed that Lukaku ran and did ball exercises with the rest of the group during the training session that took place under more than 30 degrees Celsius at the Belgian national team camp on Salwa Beach, 100 kilometers southwest of Doha.

“If he is ready, he will be in the group, starting or on the bench,” Martinez said Thursday. “The decision will be taken on the eve of the match. There are two aspects to consider. It is a purely medical decision, first of all. If he is medically ready, it is easier to treat his injury.” After that it depends on how he feels.”

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, praised the return of the historical top scorer for the Belgian national team, and stated: “Certainly, his return will support us. People will fear him, and this gives us options.”