In the coming year i.e. 2021, many films of Salman Khan will be released for fans simultaneously or it can be said that Salman Khan is going to give a treat to his fans in the year 2021. Talking about Salman Khan’s biggest hits, he is none other than Tiger Zinda Hai’s third part. The film Tiger 3 includes the names of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in terms of casting.

According to sources, the film Tiger 3 is set to be shot in 7 big countries. The film will be shot in Istanbul, UAE and the US. Apart from this, the film will be shot in many other countries. First the makers will Reiki everywhere and try to understand whether shooting will be possible there.

According to sources, the production of Tiger 3 is going to be from 200 crores to 250 crores which will be the biggest production cast for any Bollywood Hindi film till date. 20 to 25 will be spent for the promotion and publicity of this film.

At the same time, Salman Khan will charge about Rs 100 crore as the fee for Tiger 3. Let me tell you, in the year 2017, the film Tiger Zinda Hai was one of the highest grossing films after joining the 400 crore club.

Salman Khan keeps sharing the photos on social media and keeps giving good news to his fans. At the same time, actress Katrina Kaif is also dominated on social media due to her beauty and her stunning performance. At the same time, both of them are going to be seen soon.