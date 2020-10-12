Jammu: Good news has come for the devotees of Vaishno Devi Mata. Seven thousand devotees will be allowed to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi temple located in Trikuta Hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir from October 15. An official of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board gave this information on Monday.

Reviewing the travel arrangements for Navratri, starting on October 17, the board’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ramesh Kumar said that earlier this limit was five thousand per day, which is being increased to seven thousand from October 15. He said that pilgrims registration will be done online to avoid gathering of people at the travel registration counters.

Kumar said that on the occasion of Navratri, work is being done to decorate the Mata Vaishno temple with flowers. The CEO said that in view of the large number of pilgrims coming during Navratri, the operation of pittu and palanquin services will be allowed between Katra and Bhavan from October 15.

He said that the safety measures and guidelines notified by the government will be followed to ensure the safety of the health of pilgrims, board employees and service providers. He said that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued soon in this regard. Kumar took stock of various arrangements including proper arrangement of water, power supply without disruption on the temple route, cleanliness, availability of food items in the board’s eateries.