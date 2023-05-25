In a firm support to the fishing sector of the municipality of Choixin the next few days the glass of the huites dam by means of the release of 1.5 million fingerlings.

Óscar Echavarría, president of the Las Taunitas fishing cooperative society, pointed out that this will be possible thanks to the good results obtained in the Fry Breeding Center which is operated within the same municipality of Choix, where there is an estimate of production for this year

of about 2.8 million fry.

He highlighted the importance of the volume that they will have available of the species, since that will allow them to

continue developing the Dam restocking programs.

He explained that the repopulation of the dams directly affects the benefit of the fisherman, since this guarantees that there will always be a volume that allows them to get ahead together with their families.

He recalled that last year a total release of 8 million fingerlings was reached and he expressed confidence that this figure will be exceeded this year, precisely thanks to the good results being obtained at the Reproductive Center and the support of 2 million fingerlings that will give you the government of the state of Sinaloa.