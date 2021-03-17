COVID-19 cases are continuing their steep decline in the Valencian Community with just 144 new cases reported tonight (March 17).

That is 77 less than a week ago and 79 fewer than yesterday, according to the regional health ministry figures.

New infections were reported as 1,530 exactly four weeks ago.

The Valencian Community has the lowest infection rates in Spain coming in at 39.03 cases per 100,000 people.

Spain as a whole is trying to reach the 50 cases level and anything below that is categorized as ‘low risk’ for the coronavirus.

Death rates for today stood at 15 people compared to 13 yesterday, with the pandemic total now reaching 7,025.

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 are now 533 in the Valencian Community, a fall of 165 over a week, and 36 fewer than yesterday.

There are 149 patients in ICUs, down by six over 24 hours and 29 less since March 10.

Just five new outbreaks were recorded in the region since yesterday at Guardamar del Segura, Vinaros, Villajoyosa, Castello de la Plana and Gandia.