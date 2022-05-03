Julian Alvarez’s days are numbered at River: the striker was transferred to Manchester City and the English club would exercise the clause for him to start next season under the orders of Pep Guardiola.
Although Marcelo Gallardo is resigned to losing his great figure, excellent news for the Millionaire was confirmed in the last few hours. The Spider would be available to play the round of 16 of the Cup Liberators.
“When we started negotiations with City, we put a clause for July 7 and it was no accident. It is so that he can play the second match of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores “Jorge Brito declared in dialogue with Radio La Red.
On the other hand, the president referred to the possibility that he stays until December and can play the entire competition. “The right they have is to pay one and a half million euros to take it away. From what I’ve been hearing, even from Pep Guardiola himself, I think they’re going to exercise it, but they haven’t contacted us yet. Until it comes in writing, it is an assumption, ”she added.
Brito gave details of how the transfer took place and what they were able to achieve in the negotiations. “City intended to pay much less alleging that the player’s remaining contract was for one year. They wanted to take him away. We made a lot of effort so that the money they paid was around the termination clause and that it stayed a while longer “sentenced.
