River’s president, @JorgeBritoconfirms that Julián Álvarez will stay at the Club until 7/7 (he would come to play in the second round of the Libertadores) and then he will go to Manchester City.

He has 44 goals and 27 assists in 110 PJ and is only 11⚽ away from being the top scorer of the Gallardo cycle. pic.twitter.com/cC1YU1raqv

– Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) May 2, 2022