For fans of Reality Products, this news is no less than a big news. Because the company has extended its Realme Days Sale till December 31. Let us know that the Reality Days Sale was only till December 28, which has been extended for 3 days. In this cell, users will be able to get a discount of up to 7000 rupees on Realme Smartphones and Realme Smart TV. If you too were thinking of buying Realme’s smartphones and Smart TV, then you can buy products of your choice during Realme days sale.

Check here how much discount on which smartphones

>> During this sale of Reality, Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphones are getting a discount of up to 7000 rupees. You can buy this Dhansu phone for just Rs 34,999 during the Reality Sale.

>> Realme X3 SuperZoom has a discount of Rs 4000, after which it has been priced at Rs 23,999. Realme X3 is getting a discount of 3000 rupees and its price is currently 21,999 rupees.

>> Realme Narzo 20 Pro has been given a discount of 1000 rupees in the sale, after which this phone is getting for Rs 13,999.

>> There is a discount of Rs 2,000 on Realme 6 and 6i, after which their price has become Rs 11,999.

>> In this sale, Realme C15 and C15 Qualcomm Edition are giving a discount of 1000 rupees on mobiles. While the price of Reality C15 has been reduced to Rs 8,999 after the discount, the price of Reality C15 Qualcomm Edition has gone up to Rs 9,999.

Thousands discount on smart TV too

During the Realme days sale, the company is also offering discounts on smart TVs. Realme’s 55-inch TV is getting a discount of Rs 3000, after which its price has increased to Rs 39,999. At the same time, the 43-inch TV of Reality has been priced at Rs 22,999 and the company is giving a discount of Rs 1000 on it. During the sale of 32-inch TV of Reality, the price has gone up to Rs 13,999 after a discount of 1000 rupees.