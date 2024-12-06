Good news for Real Madrid. Vinícius and David Alaba have trained with the rest of their teammates in this Friday’s session, prior to the white team’s league visit to Girona, which will be played this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. in Montilivi.

So, Vinícius’ recovery has been reduced by two weeksas he suffered an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg in the match against Leganés on November 24 and was expected to be out for more time.

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, will assess the state of the Brazilian forward and his feelings in this training session on Friday to decide the moment of his return. Everything indicates that he will continue out against Girona and His return will be postponed to next Tuesday in the important Champions League duel in Italy against Atalanta.

Alaba, for her part, begins to see the light at the end of a long tunnel since He suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament on December 17, 2023. of the left knee in a match against Villarreal.

Almost a year later, the Austrian defender returned to enjoy training in the group, closing a long recovery process with complications which delayed his return to the playing fields.





Ancelotti closely followed Vinícius and Alaba’s session before revealing at a press conference the moment when both players can compete again. It was a training session in which the coach brought together all his available playerswith the absences of the injured Dani Carvajal, Éder Militao and Eduardo Camavinga.