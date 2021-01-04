Highlights: Railways will operate special trains between Gorakhpur-Malini and Lucknow-Kathgodam

The Gorakhpur-Malini train will run daily, while the Lucknow-Kathgodam train will run 5 days a week

Railways is running special trains for the convenience of passengers during the Corona period

new Delhi

In the Corona era, the railway is running many special trains for the convenience of the passengers. In this series, the railway will operate special trains between Gorakhpur-Malini and Lucknow-Kathgodam. Both these trains will run from 6 January to 31 January. The Gorakhpur-Malini-Gorakhpur train will run daily, while the Lucknow-Kathgodam-Lucknow special train will run 5 days a week. Here is their full timetable ..

01. 05009/05010 Gorakhpur-Malini-Gorakhpur Daily Special Train

05009 Gorakhpur-Malini daily special train will depart from Gorakhpur at 10.20 pm from 06.01.2021 to 31.01.2021 and reach Malini at 12.15 pm the next day. In the return direction, 05010 Malini-Gorakhpur daily special train will depart from Malini at 05.30 pm from 06.01.2021 to 31.01.2021 and reach Gorakhpur at 06.45 am the next day. This special train en route, Maniram, Peppeganj, Camparganj, Anand Nagar, its market, Siddharth Nagar, Shoratgarh, Barahani, Pachpedwa, Tulsipur, Jharkhandi, Balrampur, Gonda Jn, Barabanki Jn, Gomti Nagar, Badshahnagar, Lucknow Aishbagh, Lucknow City, Sidhuli , Sitapur Jn., Hargaon, Lakhimpur and Gola Gokarnanath stations will stop in both directions.

Sensex crosses 48 thousand for the first time, Nifty also has a new record

02. 05043/05044 Lucknow-Kathgodam-Lucknow Special Train

05043 Lucknow-Kathgodam Special train 5 days a week from 06.01.2021 to 31.01.2021 will depart from Lucknow every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday at 11.25 pm and reach Kathgodam at 08.05 am the next day. In the return direction, 05044 Kathgodam-Lucknow special train will depart from Kathgodam at 11.45 am every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 07.01.2021 to 01.02.2021 and reach Lucknow at 07.20 pm the next day. This special train en route will stop at Bareilly, Bareilly City, Izatnagar, Bhaujipura, Baheri, Kichha, Pantnagar, Lalkua and Haldwani stations in both directions.