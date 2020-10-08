More than 200 apps and games have been banned by the government in view of the concern related to the security of Chinese connections and users’ data. These include the short video making app TikTok to the popular Battle Royal game PUBG Mobile. It has now been revealed that PUBG Mobile is preparing to return to India and for this can take the help of telecom company Airtel. Entrackr’s report shares details related to it.

There were millions of downloads of PUBG Mobile in India and this game was being played a lot especially in the corona virus lockdown. PUBG Mobile has suffered a huge userbase after the ban and this is the reason that the company can join hands with Airtel. A source was quoted in the report as saying, ‘PUBG Mobile is talking to telecom operator Airtel. This shows that Battle Royal Game PUBG is making every effort to return to India.

May have to wait long

The report says that PUBG is also interviewing candidates in India and is looking for workers with 4 to 6 years of experience. However, no official statement has been provided by both PUBG and Airtel. However, it is not clear when PUBG Mobile will return to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store in India. For this, gamers may have to wait longer.

PUBG is a South Korean company

Actually, PUBG is a South Korean company and this game has been developed there. Chinese company Tencent was given the distribution of its mobile version, which led to the Chinese connection to the game and the ban in India. After this game was banned, Call of Duty, which gave the Battle Royal Experience with better graphics, has become increasingly popular. In the first 20 days after launch, the game was downloaded more than 10 million times.