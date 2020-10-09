Recently, the Central Government had banned many Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile in India, citing security. Because this popular game has millions of users in India, the company wants to return this game in every situation. Recently there was news that the company wants to bring the game back with Reliance Jio. At the same time, now new information has been revealed about this.

Can return with airtel

Actually, the company wants to return the game to India by joining hands with Airtel. According to a report, talks are going on with PUBG Mobile’s telecom operator Airtel. It is believed that Indian users will get a chance to play pubji together with Airtel. According to the report, PUBG is also conducting interviews of candidates in India for this and the company is looking for workers with experience of four to six years.

Official statement not revealed

However, no official statement has been revealed from both PUBG Mobile and Airtel about this partnership. So it cannot be said that PUBG Mobile will return to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store in India. For this, puberty lovers may have to wait a long time.

118 apps were banned

The government recently banned 118 mobile apps, along with the users, threatening the security of the country. Many big names were included in these banned apps. Games apps like Ludo and Carrom, which became popular in India, also came under its purview. Apart from Ludo All Star and Ludo World-Ludo Superstars, Chase Juice and Carrom Friends have also been banned.

