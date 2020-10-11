There is good news for migrant laborers who suffered the most in the Corona period. Oil sector government companies are in the process of building 50 thousand houses for them. Migrant laborers can live in these houses by paying nominal rent. The Petroleum Ministry has asked state-run companies like Indian Oil Corp to do this. It is part of the government’s plan to provide houses to migrant laborers at low rent.Three officials aware of the case said that the Petroleum Ministry wants all government companies under it to build houses for migrant laborers on their land. These include Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), GAIL India Ltd and ONGC apart from IOC.

Start looking for a house

There was a meeting recently in this matter in which these officers were also involved. He says that the meeting was chaired by Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He has asked companies to plan for this as soon as possible. The ministry tweeted about this meeting on 5 October. After getting instructions from the ministry, companies have started searching for places close to their establishments where houses can be built for migrant laborers.

However, officials of some companies do not see any difference in this plan of the government. He says that there is no land close to the refineries and they have to face trouble in building new houses. Also, projects such as pipelines are located in remote areas where migrant workers will not want to live on rent.