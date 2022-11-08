The outcome? Lionel Messi’s Argentina is crowned world champion. The Dutch national team reaches according to EA to the quarterfinals, in which later winner Argentina is too strong (0-1). In the simulation, the Orange squad beat England 3-1 in the eighth finals. The Netherlands would then have finished first in the group stage.

Messi is predicted to be the top scorer of the World Cup, with eight goals. The Argentine superstar would score one of those goals in the final against rival Brazil (1-0). Memphis Depay, like Kylian Mbappe, would score six goals at the world championship and thus become second on the top scorers list.

The World Cup in Qatar starts on Sunday 20 November. The first game of the Orange squad is Monday, November 21 against Senegal (kick-off at 5 p.m.). This is followed by group matches for the Netherlands against Ecuador (Friday, November 27, kick-off at 5 PM) and Qatar (Tuesday, November 29, kick-off at 4 PM).