Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians in the country. Apart from hosting a prime time comedy show, Kapil Sharma has also acted in the lead roles in Bollywood films. Now the fans of Kapil Sharma have come a good news that soon they are ready to be part of a web series. In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krishna Abhishek shared an interesting anecdote about his first series. Krishna revealed how much Kapil is charging for the web series.

Recently, in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha attended with son Luv Sinha. During this, Krishna Abhishek gave information about Kapil’s digital debut. He said that Kapil has taken a fee of Rs 20 crore for the web series. Although, he had said this in a fun-filled joke, but it cannot be denied that Kapil can take such a huge amount because he has tremendous popularity not only in the country but also abroad. On the other hand, Kapil Sharma and his team recently completed shooting episodes for their upcoming film with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani as the actor promoted his film Laxmi Bomb.

Let us tell you that during the lockdown, all kinds of shooting were stopped. During this time, only his old episodes were being shown on TV. At the same time, once the shooting starts again, his fans are also very happy to see the latest episode of Kapil’s show. Now on this Saturday show, actress Nora Fatehi, Genelia D’Souza, Ritesh Deshmukh and famous Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa will be seen in the show.