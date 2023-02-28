Hats on backwards and with your GTI to Wolfsburg. Because that’s where it’s going to happen!

A few weeks ago we wrote on Autoblog that it would be a boring summer for the better VAG enthusiast. The annual GTI meeting at the Wörthersee was canceled because the organizing municipality no longer felt like it oil fumes exhaust fumes from the fast Golfjes.

And that was extra sour for fans of VW products, because after three years of postponement due to corona, it could finally have continued again this year. But alas, the mayor was adamant; the party is off. Period.

GTI meeting continues

But luckily there is still Volkswagen itself. The car manufacturer did not like the fact that the GTI meeting would not take place and then decided to simply organize it itself, in the home base Wolfsburg.

Roughly translated, the VW bobos say the following about it:

“Our GTI fans are very important to Volkswagen and so are their input and ideas. That’s why we all decided in the boardroom that we should organize the event ourselves. And where better to do that than in Wolfsburg? And just like before, we will also come up with some nice surprises for the fans this edition!” You read it, grab your cap and race to Wolfsburg

Oh yes, wait a while before leaving

If you have become completely enthusiastic and are already ready with your cap and weekend bag; wait a minute. The GTI meeting will only be organized NEXT YEAR in Wolfsburg, it is probably quite a job to steer that in the right direction and that cannot be done so quickly.

But it is good news for anyone with a penchant for fast VAG products. So from next year you won’t have to be alone anymore in the parking lot of the local McDonalds to meet your peers, but that is also possible in Germany. And we really like that for you! And for @720s…

Hals und Beinbruch!

