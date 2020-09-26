For the last 12 years, the TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been entertaining fans. At the same time, actress Disha Vakani, who plays ‘Daya Ben’ in the show, has not been seen in this show for the last few years. Fans are eagerly waiting for the return of direction. But now it seems that this wait of the fans may be over soon, because such news is coming that Disha Vakani aka ‘Daya Ben’ is going to return once again in ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’.

According to sources, from next month or November, Disha will start shooting for ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’. However, some time ago it was also reported that the makers of the show are looking for a new actress for the role of ‘Daya Ben’ instead of Disha.

Let me tell you that Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays Roshan Sodhi in ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’, recently spoke about Disha Vakani and said- ‘Filhal Disha is spending time with her family and daughter . I miss the direction. Fans are also waiting to see Disha in the show. Family is also very important with work. Disha wanted to get married and create her own family. He is very happy with his family at this time. She is taking care of her daughter but she will come back soon, I think so.