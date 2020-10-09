When Sushant Singh Rajput’s film was released on the OTT platform, there was a lot of disappointment among his fans. However, this film was also well received on the digital platform. The government has announced the reopening of the final theater. Many multiplexes and single screens will open from October 15. With this, news is coming that people will be able to watch films like ‘Dil Bechara’, ‘Indu Ki Jawani’, ‘Tenet’ on the big screen.

Will be released in the first week of November.According to the Mid-Day report, a trade source says that the makers decided to release it on the big screen after the film’s tremendous success on Disney Hotstar. The discussion has intensified once theaters open. Theter owners have not earned much since March and want to take full advantage of this opportunity. In such a situation, if the plan of the makers is successful, then Sushant Singh Rajput fans have a chance to be happy. At the same time, Kiara Advani starrer film ‘Indu Ki Jawani’ will also be released in theaters. The film is expected to be released in the first week of November.

These films will also be released on the big screen

Manoj Bajpayee Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhar Hai’ will also release on the big screen. The date of the film is yet to be decided but he is eyeing the second week of November. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will also be released on the big screen. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia.