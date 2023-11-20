From 2025 you can finally travel back and forth between Zeeuws-Vlaanderen and Zuid-Beveland undisturbed, without extra costs.

The Zeelanders are not affected: driving is extra expensive in the province where the most frugal people live. At least if you have to go through the Western Scheldt tunnel. And there are quite a few people from Zeeland who have to pass there regularly.

It is therefore a “long-cherished wish of the Zeelanders” (as the government nicely describes it) to make the Western Scheldt tunnel toll-free. Because yes, spending money is simply not the favorite hobby of us Zeelanders.

It was never the intention to charge tolls forever, but according to the original plans the tunnel (which opened in 2003) would only 2033 become toll-free. However, the Zeelanders are getting their way: the government has now officially decided that the tunnel will be open from 2025 becomes toll-free. That may sound far away, but don’t forget that it is almost 2024.

By making the tunnel toll-free eight years earlier, the government will of course lose out on a lot of money. An amount of €140 million will be released for this purpose. However, according to deputy Harry van der Maas, this is worth it. Harry speaks of an “important boost for the quality of life and economy of Zeeland.”

What does it currently cost to be allowed through the tunnel? With a normal passenger car you pay €5 per passage. You can get a discount with a special device (a t-tag): you pay €3. If you pass more than 150 times a year you will receive an extra discount and pay €2.50. It can still add up: if you have to go back and forth five times a week, you pay €1,200 per year.

For the time being, the exemption only applies to passenger cars and motorcycles. The aforementioned €140 million is not enough to make the Western Scheldt tunnel toll-free for trucks as well. However, this is still being worked on, so who knows, maybe money will be released for that.

This article Good news for economical Zeelanders: free passage through the tunnel from 2025 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Good #news #economical #Zeelanders #free #passage #tunnel