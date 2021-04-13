The Chamber of Cassation resolved that it will not be carried out the trial against Cristina Kirchner for alleged crimes in operations with the Future Dollar must be carried out. The judges granted the request to dismiss and annul the case, the first that led to an accusation of corruption in the Courts of Comodoro Py when he left the Casa Rosada in 2015. All the defendants in the case were dismissed.

On March 4, for more than fifty minutes and with a harsh speech that included a strong political defense, the vice president presented by videoconference before the Cassation the reasons why I wanted to cancel that file.

In his defense, with which he was seeking the dismissal, he accused the Judiciary of being “a rotten and perverse system”, he spoke again about lawfare to defend herself from the causes of corruption in which she is accused and targeted Mauricio Macri and the media.

That hearing responded to a procedure typical of the complaint instances that reach the Federal Chamber of Cassation. After the presentation of the vice president, the terms began to run for the judges Daniel Petrone, Diego Barroetaveña and the magistrate Ana Maria Figueroa decide if they allowed the request for dismissal and annulment of the oral trial, or if they endorsed the Court that, following the discretion of the prosecutor Diego Velasco, ordered the oral debate to begin.

Chamber I of the highest criminal court finally decided not to make room for the proposal of the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and understood that the trial should not be carried out since they gave rise to the extraordinary appeals presented by the vice president, Axel Kicillof, Alejandro Vanoli, among others.

The Future Dollar case was the first of eight files against the former president that went to trial. During the investigation of the case, it was confirmed that Cristina and her then Minister of Economy, Axel Kicillof, along with other former officials, “they committed an enormous fraud to the public patrimony”, which would have cost the State “55 billion pesos”. The crime charged is that of fraudulent administration.

The file was instructed by the late judge Claudio Bonadio and the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano. In the request for a trial, Taiano argued that the vice president was responsible for the crime of “fraudulent administration” that had been committed by the instructions of the National Executive Power to the authorities of the Central Bank, “with the consent of the National Securities Commission. “, to sell in a short period” a significant volume of future dollar contracts at fictitious values, abusively forcing the entity generating serious damage to the State coffers. “

At that time, it was pointed out that the loss for the Central Bank was 54,921,788,702.40 pesos, and that “the fraud against the public administration was the result of the agreement and coordination of the most senior officials of the State, who from their positions arbitrated the measures necessary for its achievement “.

For Cristina Kirchner it is about a “political persecution”, because they accuse her for “State measures that cannot be prosecuted”. Then, before the judges of Chamber I, he held that the file is a leading case, not only on the issue of lawfare, but also in the “interference and manipulation of the Judicial Power in electoral processes and in politics in general in the Argentine Republic.”

The president endorsed this criterion before the legislative assembly on March 1, when he reiterated the need for judicial reform: “we are witnessing instant media convictions, we suffer the discretion of judges in inexplicable delays and there is manipulation of jurisdictional decisions according to political interests “, he claimed.

