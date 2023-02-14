Or rather, it is again a lot cheaper than before.

We thought, let’s come up with some good news. There is enough misery in the world already. yes right? Earthquakes, wars, famines, floods, cyclists on Sunday morning, Frans Timmermans, Lil Kleine and Boef with a streaming record… In short, more than enough misery.

That’s why we wanted to delight with something fun. Whose deed. Because as you may have already seen the diesel price is falling considerably. In fact, it’s now at its cheapest in a long time. The high or low point was October last year with a price of 2.28 per litre.

At that time, in addition to the war in Ukraine and a shortage of Russian oil, there was also a strike in French refineries. A reason for the oil companies to stock up extra to be able to absorb the next dip.

Diesel is almost free again

Yet. The price drop now is remarkable to say the least, given the fact that there is still a boycott of Russian diesel. That would mean that the supply is lower and you know what that does to the price. Indeed, it goes up.

The reason that the diesel is now almost free again, lies in the fact that there is now enough of that stuff in stock. And you know, inventory is bad, so that has to be sold for a lower price.

Which ultimately results in a higher price, but that’s a concern later. And who then lives, then cares. In short, enjoy the almost free diesel for a while.

Oh, you want to know what we mean by “almost free”?

Well, 1.82 euros per litre. Isn’t it almost nothing?

