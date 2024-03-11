The Chivas They are in a very complicated moment of the season, because after the spectacular start of the It was Gago.Cruz Azul and América gave them a blow of reality that already shook the project for some fans.
And in the last three games, if you add to the Lion last weekend, Chivas de Guadalajara They have conceded an alarming eight goals. This defensive situation becomes more serious when you review that they have not been able to keep a clean sheet since February 4, vs. San Luis.
There are nine games in a row in which Chivas allows a goal, plus a friendly match against Houston Dynamoso the recovery of a key defender who has been injured since January could be fundamental.
The element that the Chivas in defense it is tiba Sepulvedawho fractured his cheekbone on January 30 against Toluca, for which he had to undergo surgery and which has left him out for half of the season.
Gilberto is already training with the team and his return to a call-up could occur this week against the America; However, it will be with a protective mask to limit any type of risk to the face.
The injury of tiba Sepulveda It occurred in the match on date 4, Chivas vs Toluca, which the Rebaño won 3-2 with a goal from Ricardo Marín in the 81st minute; However, he was marked by the strong collision that the defender had with Mateo Chavez.
Sepúlveda had to leave the field in the cart of misfortunes and a day later, the Guadalajara Sports Club confirmed that “he had a fracture of the left malar complex, for which a surgical intervention was performed to reduce the fracture.”
Since then he has been out for a month, but since it is a facial injury, his return to football can happen faster with regulatory protection.
