There is good news for the state government for unemployed youth who are trying to get a government job in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed various departments to start the appointment process relative to the vacant posts in the next three months. In this regard, he has ordered all departments to make vacancy data available within 24 hours.

Chief Minister Yogi has also instructed that the recruitment process should be started on vacant posts within three months and candidates should be given appointment letters within 6 months.

He tweeted, “Purity and transparency in the selection process is our policy and it will be ensured in every case.”

The departments have been instructed to make the vacancy data available by tomorrow to complete the appointment process relative to the vacant posts in all departments.

He said that our young comrades have talent, ability, talent. In Uttar Pradesh, the Government of Uttar Pradesh is providing equal opportunities to all without discrimination. The process of selection of vacancies in the departments will start soon. Our endeavor is to complete the selection process in all the departments in the next 6 months.