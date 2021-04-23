The relaxation of some of the coronavirus restrictions in Mallorca from Saturday, April 24, was welcome news and hopes were high that besides being allowed to open in the evening, bars and restaurants might soon be allowed to open up inside too, but Government spokesperson and Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela says there’s no chance of that happening.

“De-escalation will be slow and prudent, ”He said and argued that customers are not allowed to eat and drink inside bars and restaurants in order“ to maintain the current good health data ”and promote the Balearic Islands as a safe destination in the main emitting markets.

At a meeting of the Social Dialogue Board on Thursday to address changes to the restrictions, Minister Negueruela, CAEB President, Carmen Planas and and PIMEM President, Jordi Mora, UGT General Secretary, Lorenzo Navarro and CCOO General Secretary, José Luis García, acknowledged the harshness of the restrictions and the difficulties the Hospitality Sector is facing, but insisted that the “right path is being followed to guarantee a tourist season.”

“There are 200,000 jobs at stake, “said Garcia.

The cumulative incidence rate on Thursday was 64 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days and 33 at 7 days.

“We have overcome Easter, “said Minister Negueruela, who praised the efforts made by the public, employers and workers.

The CAEB and PIMEM Presidents stressed the uneasiness in the Restaurant Sector, but acknowledged that the measures imposed have allowed the Balearics to maintain good epidemiological data.

They also insisted that there’s an urgent need to accelerate the pace of vaccination and called for state aid to arrive as soon as possible.