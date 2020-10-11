Television actress Anita Hasanandani has recently shared good news with her fans through social media. Actually, Anita is going to give birth to her first child very soon. Actress and her husband businessman Rohit Reddy gave information about this by uploading the video on Instagram. Both the couple’s love story, engagement, and wedding journey are seen in the video clip. Rohit is seen kissing Anita’s baby bump.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “Love you.” To react to the post, actor Karanvir Singh Bohra wrote, “Wow wow, congratulations a lot. It’s great.” Anita and Rohit got married in Goa on 18 October 2013.

Anita’s pregnancy was being reported for a long time, although Anita probably wanted to keep it a secret. And now Anitane has surprised everyone with this special style of baby bump. From the celebs to all the fans of Anita, they are congratulating them.

Let us tell you that Anita Hasanandani is the sister-in-law of Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Anita has given memorable performances in many TV serial and Bollywood films.