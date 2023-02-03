The capital congress approved the package of laws that modify the Penal Code, the Animal Protection Law and the Civic Culture Law of the CDMX.

After more than an hour and a half of debate, the Second Legislature endorsed the opinion at the start of the second period without modifications in general or in particular, with 51 votes in favor and 2 against.

With the proposal, looking for

harden the sorrows in cases of abandonment, mistreatment and animal cruelty, prohibit mutilation for aesthetic reasons and establish a penalty for poisoning, theft and kidnapping of animals.

The Morenista deputy, José Octavio Rivero, on behalf of the United Commissions of Administration and Procurement of Justice and that of

Animal welfare, He stressed that in 2021 around 5,536 complaints of animal abuse were registered, so these modifications are urgent for their protection.

However, the points that caused the greatest confrontation between legislators were preventive detention and tougher penalties for

crimes of abuse or crueltysigned by Jesús Sesma, member of the Alianza Verde Parliamentary Association.

One of the modifications to Article 350 of the Penal Code is imprisonment from four to six years for anyone who steals

malicious an animal from the legitimate care of its owner, with the purpose of obtaining ransom, or causing damage to the

animal.

In addition to between six months and a year in prison for those who abandon one in public.

Movimiento Ciudadano legislator Royfid Torres questioned “penal populism” which means the implementation of preventive detention in justice processes for the animal abuse.

“These proposals are not guaranteeing the request of the victims that the abuse not be repeated (…) we continue to think that the solution to the problems is to increase the sentences, it is sending those who engage in these behaviors to prisons and that is not the solution, we have to look for other mechanisms,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deputy Sesma defended the opinion and criticized that Torres and his party do not have a counter proposal to pay and that they only vote in the negative due to the lack of consensus on one of the points.

“We were much more aggressive, we proposed preventive detention for that person who causes the death of a non-human living being and it is not in the opinion and that is not why we say it is wrong,” he stressed.