Highlights: Engineer from Jaipur could not do that, 12th student showed it

The boy did an EVM fix and did wonders

Dhirendra, a resident of Saipau is a student of class 12

Trouble in the election result of Sarpanch of Jarauli Gram Panchayat

Dholpur

Panchayat elections are going on in the state. Meanwhile, during the second phase elections, shocking and joyous news has come from Dhaulpur. Here Dheerendra, a boy living in Saipau of the district, has done wonders. The engineers who came from Jaipur could not do the work of fixing the bad EVM machine. Dheerendra did that work in a moment. After this incident, there is a discussion about it in the entire state. Also, not everyone is tired of praising Dhirendra.

Election results stopped due to EVM malfunction

Let us tell you that the election result of Sarpanch of Jarauli Gram Panchayat of Sampau area was stopped due to bad EVM. After this the administration breathed. The administration also started worrying about the election data being spoiled, but the result was released today after Dhirendra fixed it. Under this, Asha Devi has been declared victorious by 556 votes in Jarauli Gram Panchayat after the release of election results. Asha Devi has got 1216 votes, while her rival Nirma Devi has got 660 votes.

This is how EVMs got fixed

According to the information received, after stopping the election results, many engineers also came from Jaipur to correct the machine, but the technical fault could not be corrected. At the same time, during the election, the teacher Amit Parmar sought permission from the administration to call his nephew Dhirendra, on whom the Dhirendra son Banwari Lal, on the consent of District Collector Rakesh Jaiswal, reached the strong room at the ITI center and fixed the machine. . The administration breathed a sigh of relief when the gram panchayat results were released. District Collector Rakesh Jaiswal and SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat patted the boy Dhirendra.