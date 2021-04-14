Delivery in the 2nd quarter

After Astrazeneca’s exposure to the active ingredient was averted, Johnson & Johnson’s agent is now under criticism. But there is good news from Biontech / Pfizer.

Update from April 14th, 5:52 p.m .: After thrombosis cases became known after vaccination with the vaccine from Johnson and Johnson and a vaccination ban in the USA, the EMA is expected to issue a recommendation within the next week. The drug agency approved the vaccine for the EU on March 11th. The EMA said it is currently investigating all reported incidents and will decide “whether regulatory action is necessary” based on the results of the investigation. For the time being, the authority remains of the opinion that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks of possible side effects, stressed the EMA.

Even if the vaccine has already been approved, it has not yet been inoculated in Europe. Due to the potentially serious side effects, the group had initially postponed the delivery to the EU itself. This means that the EU lacks around 15 percent of vaccine doses. However, good news came from Biontech. More vaccine deliveries than expected can be expected here. (Update April 14, 2 p.m.)

After vaccination chaos: Biontech / Pfizer announces larger vaccine deliveries than expected

Update from April 14th, 2 p.m .: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has good news in her luggage. Biontech / Pfizer will deliver an additional 50 million doses of their vaccine to the confederation by the end of June. This involves a delivery that was originally planned for the fourth quarter. In total, 250 million doses of the vaccine would be distributed in the EU between April and June. According to the distribution key, which is based on the proportion of the population, Germany would have to account for a good nine million doses.

A further 1.8 billion cans are to be ordered from Biontech / Pfizer for the period up to 2023 – according to von der Leyen, negotiations are in progress. These should be used as refreshments and for vaccinations of children. Complete production in the EU should also be decided.

In addition, the CDU politician said the EU wanted to focus on vaccine technologies that had proven their worth. That speaks in favor of mRNA vaccines such as those produced by Biontech / Pfizer.

In the meantime, more than 100 million people in the EU have been vaccinated, 26 million of them twice. “This is a milestone that we can be proud of,” said von der Leyen.

Update from April 14th, 11:22 am: The EU Commission does not want to extend the contracts with Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson, reports the media. Brussels will therefore rely on mRNA technology in the future – i.e. on corona vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna.

Update from April 14th, 8.26am: Despite the vaccination ban in the USA and the delayed market launch in Europe, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach assumes that the Johnson & Johnson preparation against the coronavirus will soon be used in Germany. “I do not think that it is a permanent setback, the sinus vein thromboses were also to be expected at Johnson & Johnson,” said the SPD politician on Wednesday morning Deutschlandfunk.

The complications are so rare, “that the vaccine will be inoculated again after a while, in the United States, and vaccination will then begin in Europe,” said Lauterbach. “Here, too, one will probably have to think again about whether the vaccine should be used specifically for people over 60”.

After thrombosis cases: Johnson & Johnson postpones delivery of corona vaccine in Europe

Update from April 13th, 3:50 p.m .: After the vaccine from the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson had already been checked by the EMA on April 9, US authorities recommended a temporary break in the vaccine on Tuesday. Now the US pharmaceutical company is following suit, the launch of the vaccine in the EU is to be postponed for the time being. As the company said in the afternoon, the delivery of the vaccine to Europe will initially be postponed. The first deliveries in Europe only arrived on Monday (see message of origin below).

As the US company continues to report, experts and the health authorities are now working on the investigation of the reported cases. Until a result is available, the recommended precautionary measure is to temporarily suspend vaccination with Johnson & Johnson.

So far, more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine, which was approved in the US at the end of February and of which only one dose is needed, has been injected in the US. Six cases are currently being investigated in which sinus vein thrombosis occurred between 6 and 13 days later. In three cases, thrombocytopenia, i.e. a lack of blood platelets, was also reported. Women between the ages of 18 and 48 are affected.

After thrombosis: US authorities now recommend vaccination freeze for Johnson & Johnson

Origin notification: New York – US authorities have recommended suspension of vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson’s corona vaccine. In their recommendation on Tuesday, the FDA and the CDC referred to an ongoing investigation into six cases of rare blood clots that were reported after vaccinations with the product of the US pharmaceutical company. “As a precaution,” a “break” in the vaccinations is recommended until the examination is completed.

“Johnson & Johnson” vaccine under fire: Several thrombosis cases registered

A few days ago, the first reports had caused a stir. The vaccine has been approved in the EU since mid-March, but before the vaccine is actually used in the EU, the EU Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Friday, April 9th, that it had indications of possible serious side effects of the drug pursues. It is about the occurrence of dangerous blood clots in connection with the vaccination.

The EMA announced that it is examining a possible connection between the J&J vaccination and four severe thrombosis cases, including one fatal. Three of the thrombosis cases were reported in the USA and another as part of a clinical study at an unspecified location. According to the EMA, it is not yet clear whether there is a “causal link” between the vaccine and the diseases.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: After Astrazeneca – Now the next vaccine is being reviewed

As with the corona vaccine from the British-Swedish company Astrazeneca * and the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, it is a vector virus vaccine. A so-called adenovirus is used as the vector. This usually triggers a common cold, but has been modified to prevent it from multiplying. In the past few weeks, the drug from the manufacturer Astrazeneca had made headlines, and several people had died after the administration. Researchers from Germany * were actually able to establish a connection between the vaccination and the severe thrombosis.

Should the drug from the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson actually be temporarily suspended or the administration even stopped entirely, this would be a major setback for the global fight against the virus. Unlike the products from Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca, which are already approved in the EU, a single dose is sufficient for the corona vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. This could significantly accelerate the immunization of the population.

Vaccine hope: Johnson & Johnson will soon be vaccinated in Europe

The product is also easier to transport and store: According to the company, it can be kept for at least three months at normal refrigerator temperatures between two and eight degrees. This means that the agent can be stored in any doctor’s office. The vaccines based on mRNA technology from Biontech and Moderna, on the other hand, have to be stored at around minus 20 degrees.

Particularly spicy: the manufacturer only started supplying the EU with the active ingredient from Johnson & Johnson on Monday. The Brussels authority expects 55 million doses of the vaccine by the end of June. A good ten million cans should go to Germany. The vaccine has been used for a long time in the USA. has not yet been established.* Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

