Last year, retro gaming fans had good news with the announcement of Against: Operation Galugaa game that returns this Run and Gun franchise to its origins, serving as some kind of remake of the original installment released for the NES. And although people have been patient with the launch, they have also had doubts about whether it will be launched in physical format, well Konami Lately he has gone for something else in the digital market, including collections of his most important IPs.

This last game in the saga was not going to be the exception to the rule, since only one will arrive in this type of distribution on a day, but to the fortune of some and the misfortune of others, the company known as Limited Run Games will be the one dedicated to putting the physical versions on sale. And this has been the case, because through the official account it has been mentioned that they will be responsible for bringing the game in that medium, at least in America, the best thing is that it will arrive for all available consoles.

Attention, troops! We can confirm that the physical North American version of Contra: Operation Galuga will include the full game on card/disk when it launches from @LimitedRunGames later this year. Stay tuned for more info on the standard & collector's editions in the future! pic.twitter.com/ogRvt5DZ2z — WayForward (@WayForward) January 15, 2024

For now, Against: Operation Galuga It does not have a release date, it is only known that it will be released in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor's note: The truth was that it had been scary when it was originally said that the commercial version of this game was not going to come with a cartridge, but the limited version of this company is going to save us in some way. We will have to wait religiously for the page to confirm the pre-sale dates.