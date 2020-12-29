IND Vs AUS: Team India has managed to beat Australia by 8 wickets in the Melbourne Test and level one by one in the four-Test series. The third match of the series is to be played in Sydney from 7 January. Team India got a big relief before the Sydney Test. Opener Rohit Sharma, who missed the first two Tests, is scheduled to play in the Sydney Test.

Team India captain Ajinkya Rahane has given an update regarding Rohit Sharma after Boxing Day Test. Rahane said, “Rohit Sharma is all set to join the team. Rohit Sharma will play in Sydney Test. I only spoke to Rohit Sharma yesterday.

Rohit Sharma arrived in Australia on 16 December and is currently quarantined. Rohit Sharma’s quarantine period ends on December 30 and after that he will join the team of Camp India in the bio bubble.

Agarwal or Vihari will be discharged

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Team India has fielded Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill as the opener. Gill has confirmed his place in the team by playing crucial innings in both innings in the second Test. At the same time, Mayank Agarwal has performed very disappointingly in four innings of this series so far. Vihari has also not played as expected. In the event of Rohit Sharma playing, either Vihari or Mayank Agarwal will be discharged from the team.

Let me tell you that Rohit Sharma could not play limited overs series against Australia and the first two Tests due to an IPL injury. There has also been a big controversy regarding Rohit Sharma’s injury but it is very important for the star player to rejoin the team.

