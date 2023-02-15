Good morning Mom 2, does Anna wake up from her coma? The advances

In Buongiorno Mamma 2, the second season of the Canale 5 TV series, will Anna wake up from the coma? The answer is yes. The woman, played by Maria Chiara Giannetta, will wake up from a coma after eight years. “Then I realized that in that sleep someone had pushed me into it. The time has come to protect you ”, Anna’s words referring to her family. Anna Borghi, who has been in a coma for eight years, will therefore come back “to life” and we will get to know her better after having listened to her in all the episodes of the fiction as a voiceover.

But why was he in a coma? During the first season, Anna Borghi made us understand that her coma was not an accident. Someone caused it. But who and why? What other secrets does the past of the Borghi/Della Rosa family hide? Maurizia who rings on Anna and Guido’s door eight years ago, revealing that she is still alive, is it a dream or reality? What if the mysterious culprit of Anna’s accident were to return?

Only by discovering who has hurt them in the past, the Villages will be able to prevent the danger from being renewed in the present. Because families are not straight lines, but a magma in which everything comes together and returns, a complex universe in which the mistakes of the past can only be defeated by opening our eyes wide, in search of the only thing that can save us. The truth. And it is precisely “the truth” that we will discover in this second season.

