Tonight, Friday 2 May 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5, Buongiorno Papa, a 2013 comedy film directed by Edoardo Leo, is broadcast. With Raoul Bova, Edoardo Leo, Marco Giallini, Nicole Grimaudo and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Andrea is a thirty-eight-year-old single man dedicated to his career and to passing adventures with the many girls who hang around him. He works in the cinema world dealing with product placement; he is greatly appreciated in his work and is also rich: he owns a Porsche, lives in a nice loft in the capital and shares the apartment with his friend Paolo, very different from him. Paolo is an educated and profound boy, but unlucky at work and with women.

One day in Andrea’s life, Layla, a 17-year-old girl who claims to be his daughter, bursts in. Layla looks for her father because her mother has been dead for three months. Andrea, who has never known anything about this daughter, sees his whole world collapsing and doesn’t know how to react to the news.

After the DNA test, Andrea finds the girl and her grandfather Enzo at home: with this new extended family and an energetic physical education teacher, Lorenza, he finds himself in a new and completely different life in which he establishes deeper relationships with the people dear to him.

Andrea tries to do his best and having always been absent in his daughter’s life, he gives her many gifts. In the end, however, Layla decides to leave with her grandfather Enzo, but this understands that his granddaughter needs her father. She leaves alone and everyone starts living happily together again.

Good morning dad: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Good Morning Dad, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Raoul BovaAndrea Manfredini

Marco Giallini: Enzo Brighi

Edoardo Leo: Paolo

Nicole Grimaudo as Lorenza Metrano

Giorgio Colangeli: Sergeant Colangeli

Rosabell Laurenti Sellers: Layla Manfredini/Brighi

Paola Tiziana Cruciani as Adele Stramaccioni

Mattia SbragiaRoberto Manfredini

Ninni Bruschetta: Adriano

Pamela SainoAngelica / Susy

Francesco Alò: Director (cameo)

Streaming and TV

Where to see Good Morning Dad on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast on Friday 2 June 2023 at 21.30 on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.