US President Joe Biden at a Democratic Party rally in Georgia last Thursday. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / Reuters

Be careful, conservatives: if the main elements of the American Plan for Families are signed into law, they will be very difficult to repeal. Why? Because they will bring enormous, indeed transformative benefits to millions of people. I mean, imagine trying to do away with affordable universal childcare and paid parental leave once they have become part of the fabric of our society. They would face an even worse reaction than in 2017, when Republicans tried to eliminate coverage of pre-existing conditions in health insurance. And that reaction quickly gave Democrats control of the House of Representatives and also paved the way for their current control of the Senate and the White House.

And what is the Republican counter-argument? Much of the party seems uninterested in debating politics, preferring to lash out at imaginary plans. The official GOP response to Biden’s speech on Wednesday, delivered by Senator Tim Scott, seemed weak; Scott keeps complaining about the “interventionist government” and denouncing Biden for spending money on things other than roads and bridges. The closest thing to a real argument was the claim that Biden is proposing “the biggest job-destroying tax hike in a generation,” presumably a reference to the tax hike approved by Bill Clinton in 1993.

More information

Indeed, Biden intends to pay for his proposals with a tax hike on large corporations and high-income individuals, and includes a base plan to equip the Internal Revenue Service. [equivalente a Hacienda] with sufficient resources to combat the tax fraud of the wealthy. Therefore, it is important to understand that the plan for families, if approved, would be a great job creator. In other words, the number of Americans – women in particular – in paid employment would greatly increase, probably by several million.

To understand why, the first thing they need to know is that while Republicans always claim that raising taxes on the rich destroys jobs, they have never been right so far. Scott’s reply to Biden seemed to imply that Clinton’s 1993 tax hike had destroyed jobs; in fact, the United States created 23 million jobs during the Clinton administration. People seem to also forget that Obama presided over a significant tax hike on the wealthiest at the beginning of his second term; the economy continued to add jobs rapidly. Oh, and California employment soared after Jerry Brown raised taxes on the wealthy in 2012, challenging conservative claims that the state was committing economic suicide.

It is also instructive to compare the United States with other advanced countries, almost all of which have higher taxes and more generous welfare benefits than we do. Do they pay a price for these policies in the form of reduced employment? I suspect that many Americans would be surprised to learn that the truth is that many countries with high taxes and high benefits are quite effective at creating jobs. Take the case of France: adults between the ages of 25 and 54, the optimal years of working life, are more likely to be employed in France than in the United States, mainly because French women have a higher rate of paid employment than their counterparts. American counterparts. The Nordic countries have an even greater employment advantage among women.

How can employment be so high in countries with a lot of taxes? The answer is that, visibly, taxes do not destroy jobs, but the lack of childcare services does. Parents in many rich countries can accept paid employment because they have access to safe and affordable childcare; in the United States, such daycare is prohibitively expensive for many. And the reason is that our government spends almost nothing on early childhood care and preschool education; As a percentage of GDP, our budget in this area places us slightly below Cyprus and Romania.

More information

The Plan would completely change this landscape, by providing free preschool education for three- and four-year-olds and limiting daycare costs to a maximum of 7% of income for low- and middle-income families. If this were to increase the employment of American women of optimal working age to the level of French women, it would add approximately 1.8 million jobs; if we went to Danish levels, the increase would be three million.

To be clear, getting more women into paid employment is not the main goal of the plan, and there is nothing wrong with parents choosing to stay home to care for their children. Rather, it is about improving the environment in which children grow up, partly as a matter of social justice, and partly also so that they can become healthier and more productive adults.

But increased employment would be a significant and more immediate secondary benefit. And it would also offer partial tax compensation to the cost of nursery schools and the first cycle of pre-school education, because newcomers to work would pay taxes and would be less likely to have to go to support programs such as food stamps. No, Biden’s spending plans won’t pay for themselves. But they will cost taxpayers less than initial figures might suggest. And if these plans improve the lives of millions of Americans, will anyone care that they are from an “interventionist government”?

Paul krugman He is a Nobel Prize in Economics. © The New York Times, 2021. News Clips translation