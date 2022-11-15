Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is now available to preload ahead of the game’s release tomorrow – but doing so is anything but straightforward.

PlayStation 4 and 5 owners searching for Warzone 2.0 last night were unable to find the download by searching “Call of Duty Warzone” in the PlayStation Store, while Steam users who own Modern Warfare 2 found no download whatsoever.

Things are a little better on Xbox where Warzone 2.0 is discoverable with its own store page. Still, on closer inspection, the download confusingly also appears to bundle Modern Warfare 2 for free.

So, what’s going on here? Well, for the second time now, Activision has integrated Warzone 2.0 into the Modern Warfare 2 launcher, just as it did with Warzone and Modern Warfare (2019).

PlayStation 5 users can find Warzone 2.0 by heading to the Modern Warfare 2 store page and clicking on the context menu to see different editions of the game. There, you’ll find the option for Warzone 2.0.

The download size is dependent on whether you already have Modern Warfare 2 installed, as those with the game will have a much smaller 2.51GB, while those downloading from scratch will have a larger 45GB download.

As for Steam, Activision has confirmed that anyone with Modern Warfare 2 installed will have Warzone 2.0 already preloaded, while those who don’t have it installed can go ahead and download Warzone 2.0 on their own.

While this is a little more straightforward, the way this works has proven controversial with the hardcore Call of Duty community. News of the integration led to this post emerging to the top of the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit:



The core issue for fans here is that Warzone is the evergreen live-service Call of Duty game with a larger player base, which is often judged as overshadowing Activision’s premium offering. Activision’s launcher caters first and foremost to Warzone, players say, while the premium Modern Warfare comes second. This has led to the core community embracing the so-called “clean menu” before Warzone is integrated.



I raised this issue a few months ago, as plans to shut down the original Warzone led to fears Modern Warfare would also be shut down. Fortunately, it appears the Modern Warfare (2019) interface has been reverted back to its pre-Warzone form (albeit with a big advert for Modern Warfare 2).



The Modern Warfare interface following the patching out of Warzone.

Still, for fans, this integration creates a wider feeling that Activision’s development resources are being pulled away from Modern Warfare 2 towards Warzone 2.0. The community has pointed out that only two maps have been announced for the game’s first season, both of which are recycled from previous games. The game’s first major patch also coincides with Warzone 2.0’s launch, raising questions on whether Modern Warfare 2’s development is determined by the development cycle of the battle royale mode.