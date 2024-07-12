Former US President and Republican presidential candidate for November, Donald Trump, He mocked the lapses of the current president, Joe Bidenwhich occurred in the framework of the NATO summit in Washington in which He called Volodymyr Zelensky “Putin” and Vice President Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump.”

In a series of posts on the social network Truth, Trump used excerpts from Biden’s statements to the press to mock the president.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump Photo:Private Archive Share

“Great job Joe,” the Republican wrote alongside a clip showing one of the president’s lapses at the conference, in which confused Vice President Kamala Harris with Trump.

He has a severe case of Trump derangement syndrome

“Corrupt Joe has a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the politician wrote and He referred to Biden’s remarks as a “little man press conference.”

Today was the first time Biden has taken questions from the press alone since November of last year and comes amid growing pressure for him to drop out of the Democratic nomination following his disastrous performance in the first presidential debate against Trump at the end of June.

Share Washington (United States) Photo:EFE

Biden is the president who has given the fewest press conferences since Ronald Reagan, with only 55.

His predecessor, Trump, gave 202 and former President Barack Obama, 275, according to a count by The New York Times.

The 81-year-old Democrat dismissed questions from reporters, citing concerns among lawmakers and senior Democratic figures about his ability to win the election and lead the country for four more years.

Biden insisted he is the most capable person to beat Trump and stressed that he is in “good shape.”

Asked how to counter Trump’s taunts, Biden said: “Listen to him.”

