Good job | First the whole grass died, then came the heat and Apulanna’s gig – after that Jani Kurvinen fell to her knees and said “help”

in Finland there are about 40,000 sports places that require maintenance and care in one way or another.

Still, few people know who makes the grass, ice or field withstand hard use and wear. Gyms have their own nurses and field masters, who do not celebrate at gala evenings for the successful.

“In the background, a lot of work is being done to get things right”, general secretary of the Finnish Sports Professionals Association Johanna Manninen says.

Manninen is a former sprinter who has seen a wide variety of sports fields in his career. In Finland’s all-time statistics, he is still fourth in the 100 and 200 meter sprints with times of 11.27 and 22.93 seconds.

The Association of Finnish Sports Professionals wants to raise the prestige of the field of sports venue managers. With that, the association annually names the Sports Venue Champion of the Year. Last year, the choice fell on the Espola native Markus to Juvakoski.

This year’s sports champion will be chosen in October.

Juvakoski’s area of ​​responsibility in Tapiola in Espoo is full of people, from fitness enthusiasts to elite athletes.

The area includes natural grass, artificial grass, artificial ice, sports halls and, among other things, an athletics field in Otaniemi. As many as major league-level ball teams operate in the area in soccer, basketball, indoor bandy and futsal.

“The area is huge. Honka, which plays in the Veikkausliiga, is the flagship. Its playing field must be in top condition, just like the fields of other teams, of course. No sport should be underestimated,” says Juvakoski.

“ “The last interviews with the athletes were still at the stadium, when we started to get the grass in shape.”

Huuhkaji’s Glen Kamara was on pace in the European Championship qualifying match against Denmark on September 10 on the grass of the Olympic Stadium.

Care and maintenance of sports facilities is a team effort. Juvakoski has a team of ten people to help.

“I show the frame and the direction. The groundskeepers take it to the finish line. The idea is that all information is shared. Nothing is guaranteed.”

Juvakoski the responsible field master of the Helsinki Olympic Stadium cooperates a lot Jani Kurvinen with.

Kurvinen and Juvakoski have gone through training in the field. Kurvinen is also completing a four-year English field degree.

“In England, it takes four years to even get on the field. In any case, information is not shared between the fields there in the same way as we do in Finland,” says Kurvinen.

Kurvinen is the real tamer of the Olympic Stadium’s grass, when there are plenty of events, from concerts to men’s football qualifying matches.

All are big events where the stadium’s turf gets a hard ride.

“The range of events is extensive. Last year we had a week after the Swedish athletics matches Antti Tuiskun concert. The stadium was still having the last interviews with the athletes, when we started to take care of the grass,” says Kurvinen.

The stadium’s grass is completely natural grass, which means it is very much at the mercy of the weather.

In the spring of 2022, almost all grass fields in southern Finland will suffer from ice burn.

Tapiola football stadium is Espoo’s number one ground and FC Honga’s home stadium.

First it rained for a long time, after which the grass fields froze and a thick layer of snow fell on top. The grass suffocated, and spring was a disaster for the fields.

“Then the whole field died. There was no green card. We sweatily got the field in shape before the match between Finland and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Then there was Apulanna’s concert and the intense heat”, Kurvinen remembers the rush of the summer.

“After Apulanta’s gig, I fell to my knees, asking for help, what should we do? It was so hot and humid and there was still a football Super Cup match ahead.”

Kurvinen says that the turf maintenance procedures were reviewed together with the European Football Association.

“I achieved the desired result with the condition of the grass before the match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt. Uefa gave the field 97 points out of 100 for the Super Cup. It was an incredible performance from the whole gang”, Kurvinen praises his team, which according to the event has twenty people working.

“ “The children’s eyes shone when they got to the Stadium’s grass.”

Normal In addition to Kurvinen, three people take care of the field at the stadium.

“Nobody can handle the job alone. The team is enthusiastic and incredibly curious. There is never an easy solution. This is like riding a tandem: I drive, but we pedal together.”

Kurvinen considers athletics to be the most difficult of the sports. Many performance venues are built almost from scratch.

“The sport has exact specs. For example, the racks must not be thrown away,” says Kurvinen.

Kurvinen considers one of his finest work experiences to be the European Athletics Championships in 2012, when he was responsible for the entire Stadium for the first time.

“Radio telephones were the best invention in the world at the time. In terms of turf, the most stressful, but otherwise great football Hesa ​​Cup was. The children’s eyes shone when they got to the Stadium’s grass.”

The German power band Rammstein tested the durability of the Olympic Stadium’s turf with two concerts in May 2023.

Olympic Stadium the turf has already started to be prepared for Finnish men’s soccer’s last home match of the EC qualifiers on November 17.

The lawn has been sown with meadow grass and ryegrass. They bring out the green of the grass. In addition, 50 tons of roofing sand will be spread on the field and the grass growing lamps will be put into use.

During the match week, the national team trains in Espoo on the Honga field, where the grass is cut to the same height as the stadium, 22 millimeters.

“Soccer players don’t distinguish whether the pitch is 22 or 25 millimeters high, but ice hockey players distinguish between hard or soft ice,” says Kurvinen, who enjoys ice hockey.

You often see that a football player slips onto the field. Is it the player’s fault or the pitch’s fault?

“Sometimes it can be the fault of the surface if the player slips. You can find out with a test. When the field is well permeable to moisture, it is not so slippery. Every field is different. You can’t manage the field from home by phone. You have to be physically present”, the field masters say.

Both of them the field champion has a downright passionate relationship with the grass.

Can you fall in love with grass?

“You can love the lawn. I take morning tea and walk a lot on the field, if it’s not nine degrees below zero,” says Kurvinen.

“Similarly, I walk on the field every day,” says Juvakoski.

The sports venue master is a professional with a specialized vocational qualification in the sports venue field who is responsible for the maintenance of sports venues.

You can study to become a sports venue master in three locations: East-Finland Sports Academy in Joensuu, Kuortanene Sports Academy and Suomen Sports Academy in Vierumäki.

Source: Finnish Sports Association SLA ry.

